Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Drunk Man Smashes Toddler Daughter's Head on Floor for 'Disturbing' Him, Dumps Body in Drain

The accused has been arrested and charged with murder, said a police official.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Drunk Man Smashes Toddler Daughter's Head on Floor for 'Disturbing' Him, Dumps Body in Drain
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jabalpur: A man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing, in an inebriated state, his one-and-half year old daughter as the toddler's crying was disturbing him, police said Friday.

The man later dumped the corpse under a stone in a drain nearby, where it was found by civic staff on Friday morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar.

"Angry that the child was crying and disturbing him, the accused, in a drunken state, smashed her head on the floor late Thursday night, killing her instantly. He has been arrested and charged with murder," the official said.

"The family has two other daughters, aged three and five years, apart from the deceased Rupali. The two children are in a state of shock. The mother is in hospital after delivering a fourth girl child," Kumar said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram