Drunk Man Smashes Toddler Daughter's Head on Floor for 'Disturbing' Him, Dumps Body in Drain
The accused has been arrested and charged with murder, said a police official.
Jabalpur: A man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing, in an inebriated state, his one-and-half year old daughter as the toddler's crying was disturbing him, police said Friday.
The man later dumped the corpse under a stone in a drain nearby, where it was found by civic staff on Friday morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar.
"Angry that the child was crying and disturbing him, the accused, in a drunken state, smashed her head on the floor late Thursday night, killing her instantly. He has been arrested and charged with murder," the official said.
"The family has two other daughters, aged three and five years, apart from the deceased Rupali. The two children are in a state of shock. The mother is in hospital after delivering a fourth girl child," Kumar said.
