Drunk Man Jumps into Lion’s Cage in Kolkata Zoo, Escapes with Minor Injuries

Kolkata: A 40-year-old man escaped with “minor” injuries after he jumped into a lion enclosure at the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata on Friday morning.

The animal attacked Guchait, a resident of Patashpur in East Midnapore, around his right leg, shoulders and waist, and then released him.

At around 10.30 am, Guchait who was allegedly intoxicated, entered the lion’s enclosure when the animal, named Biswas, was out of cage. The captive lion appeared slightly frightened to see a human inside his closure. Zoo manager Ashish Samanta later told media that the lion has remained in a state of panic since the incident.

According to zoo authorities, the lion named Biswas was brought from the Hyderabad zoo three years ago. Besides Biswas, there are currently three more lions in the zoo.

However, the safety and security of cages and enclosures of the zoo are being strengthened after the incident. The height of the wire mesh on the lion’s den is being further increased and the number of CCTVs is also being increased, said the zoo official.

While leaving the house on Friday, Guchait allegedly told his family, “I am going to meet the tiger.” He went straight to the zoo and entered the lion’s den.