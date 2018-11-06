English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drunk Man Sets 18 Vehicles on Fire in Delhi; Midnight Ruckus Caught on Camera
In a video of the incident which has gone viral, the man can be seen setting fire to the vehicles after opening the fuel pipe of the motorcycles.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
New Delhi: A drunk man reportedly set 18 vehicles, including four cars, on fire in south Delhi's Madangir area on Tuesday, police said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the man, who is in his mid-20s, they said.
The police said 14 two-wheelers and four cars were set on fire by the accused.
In a video of the incident which has gone viral, the man can be seen setting fire to the vehicles after opening the fuel pipe of the motorcycles.
Petrol overflowed from the tanks of six motorcycles after which they were set on fire by a matchstick. The cars parked nearby also caught fire, a senior police official said.
The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident at around 3.05 am Tuesday and doused the fire.
Police said efforts are on to trace the accused who is on the run.
Among the burnt vehicles, eight two-wheelers and two cars were completely gutted, while six motorcycles and two cars were affected partially.
