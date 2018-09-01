GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Drunk Man Urinates on Woman's Seat in New York-Delhi Air India Flight; Jayant Sinha Orders Probe

The incident came to light on Friday when one Indrani Ghosh, whose Twitter account states that she's a yoga teacher and lawyer, posted her mother's ordeal on the social networking website.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
Drunk Man Urinates on Woman's Seat in New York-Delhi Air India Flight; Jayant Sinha Orders Probe
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Aviation minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday sought a reply from Air India after a Manhattan-based lawyer alleged that a drunk passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight had urinated on the seat where her mother was seated.

The incident came to light on Friday when one Indrani Ghosh, whose Twitter account states that she's a yoga teacher and lawyer, posted her mother's ordeal on the social networking website.

"Disgraceful (Friday) on your flight AI 102 from JFK to Delhi a drunk passenger removed his pants and peed on the seat my mother was sitting!!! She was traveling alone and is completely traumatized! Reply ASAP (sic)," she said, following which Jayant Sinha ordered a probe.

The Union Minister tweeted to Ghosh and AI, saying, "Please follow up immediately and report back to Ministry of Civil Aviation/Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience."




Enraged over the incident, Ghosh further posted that when she tried to register a complaint with their customer care department of the airlines, they asked her to write a feedback on the website. She was infuriated with the fact that a passenger's ordeal cannot be equated with a mere 'feedback'.




"One necessarily doesn’t prepare oneself to face such things. This was an afternoon flight and the incident happened post dinner (ample time to get drunk) what is AI’s response? What is happening?" she asked.



Accusing Air India of only changing her mother's seat after the incident, Ghosh said in response to a tweet from activist Kavita Krishnan, "My mother while waiting in her wheelchair at Delhi airport (for her connecting flight), saw him (the accused passenger) walk away."

India now has a no-fly list and disruptive passengers can be barred from flying for varying periods of time depending on the gravity of their onboard unruly behaviour. A Mumbai jeweller became the first person to be put on India’s no-fly list (NFL) in March, eight months after it was enforced.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
