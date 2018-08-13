Drunk Men Outside Gurgaon Mall Try to Burn Police Barricade, Two Arrested

Two men were arrested for alleged hooliganism outside the Sahara mall of Gurgaon the police said on Sunday.Over a dozen youth -- in inebriated state -- assembled after night clubs located in the mall close for the day last night and began torching properties, including the police barricades, they said.The policemen, present at the spot, swung into action and dispersed them with minor lathi charge and managed to arrest two among the lot."Dharmender and Sanjeev, residents of Delhi and Gurugram, respectively, were arrested. They were booked under sections, pertaining to rioting, of the IPC," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurgaon police.He added efforts were on to identify the other accused.