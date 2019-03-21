LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Drunk Men Stab Police Officer in Delhi During Holi Celebrations, 3 Arrested

Three accused persons were arrested, couple of hours after the incident, however, one accused, identified as Mukhi, is on the run, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer during Holi celebrations in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, police said.

The arrested, identified as Paras, Angrej Singh and Anand Singh, were drunk at the time of the incident, they said.

"Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, who was posted at Nihal Vihar Police Station, had gone to Rajouri Garden along with his relatives in search of an eatery. He was off duty and in civil clothes," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

At around 11.15 am near TC Transit Camp in Raghubir Nagar, some young men sprayed colour on Kumar's car, she said.

Thereafter, a quarrel ensued and the men started to thrash Kumar and later stabbed him before fleeing the spot, the DCP said.

Kumar was rushed to Balaji Action Hospital where he was operated on and is said to be out of danger.

Three accused persons were arrested, couple of hours after the incident, however, one accused, identified as Mukhi, is on the run, a senior police officer said.

The arrested used to work for a tent house, she said.

A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden Police Station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab the absconding person, officials said.
