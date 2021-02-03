'Drunk' Mother Held for Strangling Son to Death After Fight with Father-in-Law in Telangana

A young woman in a 'drunken' state allegedly strangled her two-year old son to death following a quarrel with her father-in-law at their house in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint by her family, a case of murder has been registered and the 22-year old woman, who has a four-year old daughter, picked up for questioning, they said.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night in Ramannaguda village when the woman who allegedly consumed toddy argued with her father-in-law over his smoking habit. She later allegedly killed her son by throttling him to death with her hands, police said, quoting the complaint.

Her husband, a band player, was away at work when the incident occurred, they added.