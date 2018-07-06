Drunk Ola Cab Driver Attempts to Kidnap Bengaluru Woman, Arrested

In yet another shocking incident that has come to light in the IT Capital, a 30-year-old woman was abducted by an Ola cab driver as she was headed to the Kempegowda International Airport.The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, as the lady booked an Ola cab from Bangaluru East towards the airport. After crossing the first toll gate she realised that the driver had taken a different route and was heading towards the Hyderabad exit instead towards KIA.Upon reaching the next toll gate, the woman started banging the windows and screaming in order to get the attention of other motorists and toll-gate personnel. The officials and passers-by then came to the rescue of the woman and found that the driver was drunk. They then called the police control room and the Chikkajala Police apprehended the driver.The driver, Suresh, 28, is an Andhra Pradesh native and was not the registered Ola driver. The police have booked him under IPC sections 363 (Kidnapping) and 279 (drunk driving).Meanwhile, Ola put out a statement: "We are deeply disturbed to know about the incident. The cab involved has been removed from our platform. We are extending all needed support to the customer. Additionally, we are also engaging with the police to lend assistance in their ongoing investigation."Ola has also gone ahead and filed a separate complaint against the driver and owner of the vehicle.On July 1, another such incident had come to light when a passenger was held hostage and asked to strip and her pictures were taken by the Ola driver.Following that incident Dy CM G Parmeshwara had met with officials from various cab-aggregating services and had told them to collect all details of drivers before appointing them. He had also requested them to collect details from various police departments about the antecedents.Earlier this month, Woman and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi too had written to Transport minister Nitin Gadkari stating that cabs had become 'unsafe' for the woman passenger and urged him to unsure that all app-based cab companies adhere to safety guidelines prescribe, failing which strict action should be taken.