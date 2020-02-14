Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Drunk Uttarakhand Man Shoots 12-year-old Boy in the Eye After Being Hit by Cricket Ball

Villagers rushed the boy to a nearby community health centre from where he was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh. He sustained a gunshot injury under his right eye.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Drunk Uttarakhand Man Shoots 12-year-old Boy in the Eye After Being Hit by Cricket Ball
Image for representation.

Dehradun: A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fired a shot at a 12-year-old boy after being hit by a cricket ball in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said on Friday.

Children were playing cricket at Bheti village in the district on Thursday when the ball hit Ramlal and Bijendra Kandari who were sitting nearby.

When Mahesh (12) went near them to pick up the ball, Ramlal fired at him with Kandari's country-made pistol, Ghansali police station in-charge Pradeep Singh Rawat said.

Villagers rushed the boy to a nearby community health centre from where he was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

He sustained a gunshot injury under his right eye.

Both Ramlal and Kandari were said to be drunk when the incident took place, Rawat said, adding that the duo have been arrested.

The pistol used in the crime has also been seized, the policeman added.

