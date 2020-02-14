Drunk Uttarakhand Man Shoots 12-year-old Boy in the Eye After Being Hit by Cricket Ball
Villagers rushed the boy to a nearby community health centre from where he was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh. He sustained a gunshot injury under his right eye.
Image for representation.
Dehradun: A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fired a shot at a 12-year-old boy after being hit by a cricket ball in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said on Friday.
Children were playing cricket at Bheti village in the district on Thursday when the ball hit Ramlal and Bijendra Kandari who were sitting nearby.
When Mahesh (12) went near them to pick up the ball, Ramlal fired at him with Kandari's country-made pistol, Ghansali police station in-charge Pradeep Singh Rawat said.
Villagers rushed the boy to a nearby community health centre from where he was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh.
He sustained a gunshot injury under his right eye.
Both Ramlal and Kandari were said to be drunk when the incident took place, Rawat said, adding that the duo have been arrested.
The pistol used in the crime has also been seized, the policeman added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Priyanka Chopra Shares 20 Years Old Picture of Herself When She Won Miss World, See Here
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders