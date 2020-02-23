Three 'Drunk' Youths Killed, One Injured in Hyderabad Accident
Representative image.
Hyderabad: Three youths were killed and one injured in an accident involving their car in Karmanghat area of Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The youths, aged between 20 and 25, were suspected to be inebriated when their car hit a tree before ramming into a mess' wall. The dead included the car driver.
The youths were returning home after a party at Gurramguda near the city. The injured passenger was admitted to a private hospital even as the bodies were shifted to an Osmania Hospital for autopsy. One of the deceased was a techie whereas other two were marketing executives at a leading firm.
In another accident, a car rammed into a roadside eatery in posh Banjara Hills neighbourhood in the city in the early hours of Sunday after the driver lost control. However, there were no casualties. Police quoted eyewitnesses that the car driver and other occupants ran away after the accident. Police was trying to trace them with the help of the car's registration number.
