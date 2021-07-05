Drunk Youths Were Triple-Riding A Scooty, Noe Face Rs 28,000 Challan

Three youths who were riding a scooty in Haryana’s Sonipat now face a case of misconduct. The incident was reported from Gohana town in Sonipat. The three youths were asked by traffic policemen at Mor Chowk area to stop their vehicle. The police were carrying out routine checks at Julana Road. But instead of doing so, they started abusing the cops.

The police did manage to get hold of one of them while the two others fled from the spot. When the traffic cops asked him for the documents of the vehicle, he said that he wasn’t carrying them.

The traffic cops have issued a challan of Rs 28,000 over the multiple violations. A case has been registered against the owners of the scooty, Amit and Baljeet.

There was a crowd at the scene due to the commotion. People even tried to click pictures of the youth who was detained by the police. The scooty has also been impounded.

Drunk driving, abusing policemen on duty, not having any documents of the vehicle, and triple-riding are among the charges for which the youths have been fined.

The culprit is in custody while police have begun the search on the other two youths.

