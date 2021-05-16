Dry and Itchy Tongue? Bengaluru Doctors Suggest It Might be a New Covid-19 Symptom

Doctors in Bengaluru has been observing patients with a symptom they called Covid tongue. In this case the patient exhibits no other symptoms except dryness of the mouth. Dr GB Sattur, a member of the Covid task force, said that a 55-year-old man suffering from hypertension approached him and he was suffering from extreme dryness of the mouth. Later the patient was tested positive for Covid-19.

“When I checked his blood sugar level, it was normal but the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) was quite high. I had read that conjunctivitis can be one of the symptoms for Covid. Though he didn’t have a fever, he said that he was tired. So, I suspected that it could be a symptom of Covid and asked him to take a RT PCR test which turned out to be positive. He was then admitted to hospital and then recovered,” Dr Sattur said, according to a report in Bangalore Mirror.

Doctors, meanwhile, are still figuring out the reasons behind new symptoms of the viral infection. Dr Sattur said that it might be due to the newer variants like the UK, Brazil or the double mutant first detected in India.

He added that Covid tongue mainly starts with irritation, itching, a vague sensation of pain and extreme dryness of the mouth with rare occurrence of mouth ulcers. Then the patient might feel weakness without any fever.

“Doctors should keep an eye on tongue complaints and not ignore them. The government must do more genome sequencing to understand the variants better,” Dr Sattur said.

He added that if anyone feels extreme weakness with dryness in mouth or itching of tongue, then irrespective of the age one should take precautions and get an RT-PCR test done.

