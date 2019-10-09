DSGMC Bans Single Use Plastic, Thermocol Items at 11 Historic Gurudwaras in Delhi
The prime minister has already given a call to shun single-use plastic and the DSGMC realising its duty is banning it at all its gurudwaras in Delhi, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Bangla Sahib in Delhi. (Image: Uday Singh Rana)
New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday declared a ban on single-use plastic items at all the 11 historic gurudwaras managed by it in the national capital.
The prime minister has already given a call to shun single-use plastic and the DSGMC realising its duty is banning it at all its gurudwaras in Delhi, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Single-use plastic and thermocol items like plates, glasses, spoons, polythene bags have already been banned by the DSGMC at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara from October 2.
"We have been trying to enforce the ban of single use plastic and thermocol items at Gurudwaras managed by us in Delhi for the past fortnight. Now, we are announcing this ban after alternative arrangements have been put in place," Sirsa said.
The gurudwaras where the ban has come into effect include Sis Ganj Sahib, Rakabganj Sahib, Nanak Piao Sahib, Damdama Sahib and Moti Bagh Sahib among others.
Under the ban all items like disposable plates, glasses, spoons, thermocol cup-plates and other single-use plastics will be discarded, and steel utensils will be used for serving water and 'langar' (community meal) to devotees, Sirsa said.
Also, use of eco-friendly material like jute bags and dried-leaf bowls and plates(dona-pattal) will be used in place of plastic and thermocol items, he said.
The decision to ban single-use plastic at gurudwaras is part of programmes to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Sirsa said.
The DSGMC has set up a recycling plant capable of handling two tonnes of flower, langar waste, dry leaves, used flowers on a daily basis.
This organic waste is converted into manure and vermicompost. The fully automated plant has been commissioned on experimental basis at present to experiment with the zero-waste model and will be commissioned on full scale during the current month, Sirsa said.
The committee has taken various eco friendly initiatives to increase green cover, check pollution and shift to clean energy to honour the Sikh tradition of preserving 'Mata Dharat' (Mother Earth), Sirsa said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else