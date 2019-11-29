DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Junior Engineer (Civil) Answer Key 2019 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Junior Engineer (Civil) Answer key 2019 | The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Junior Engineer (Civil). All the candidates who have appeared for the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment examination can check their answer keys on the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As notified in the official notification announcing the release of Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Junior Engineer (Civil) answer key 2019, the last date to raise objections, if any, is December 1. While the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Answer Key Link is available from November 28 to December 1, 2019, the DSSSB Junior Engineer Answer Link is active from November 29 to December 2, 2019.

The DSSSB Nursery Teacher exam was held on November 19, 2019, whereas the DSSSB Junior Engineer exam on November 20 and 22, 2019.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Junior Engineer (Civil) answer key 2019: Here’s how to download it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Draft Answer Key and filing of objections for online CBT exam for the post code Post code 2/19, 44/15, 92/14, 53/15, 21/15, 67/14, 16/19”

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth on the new page

Step 4: Login into your account and look for the required answer key

Step 5: Check your DSSSB Answer Key

Step 6: If there are any objections, raise it with respect to these draft answer keys.

