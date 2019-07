DSSSB DASS Admit Card 2019 for Grade II Recruitment Released at dsssbonline.nic.in, Download Via Direct Link

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the DSSSB Admit Card 2019, DSSSB DASS Admit Card 2019 for Delhi Administration Subordinate Service Exam 2019. The DSSSB Admit Card 2019, DASS Grade II recruitment 2019 admit card released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is for the CBT exams scheduled from July 16 to July 19 for Grade II.

Candidates who have applied for the DASS Grade II recruitment 2019, can download DASS admit card 2019, DSSSB Admit Card 2019 using their application number and date of birth from this direct link dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Grade II Admit Card 2019: Steps to download DASS Rrecruitment Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official DSSSB recruitment website: dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link for download admit cards for online exam dated 16 - 19 July 2019 Grade II DASS

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download your DSSSB Grade II Admit Card 2019, DSSSB Admit Card 2019

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conduct the DASS Grade II recruitment 2019 examination in computer-based format. The Delhi Administration Subordinate Service Exam 2019 will be held from July 16-19.

Further, the Tier-1 examination for Electrician, Food Production, Interior Decoration & Designing, Secretarial Practice (English), Architectural Assistant and Assistant Architect and Librarian will take place on July 21 (Sunday).