DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2018 Released, Download Now, Exams begin next week
Currently the e-Admit Cards are available for PGT Biology, Commerce, Economics, English, History, Geography, Maths and Physics for download.
Representational image (Reuters)
DSSSB PGT Admit Card has been released for Delhi PGT Recruitment Tier I Examination on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - dsssbonline.nic.in.
DSSSB aims to recruit 9293 candidates for various subjects for the post of PGT Teachers. Currently the e-Admit Cards are available for PGT Biology, Commerce, Economics, English, History, Geography, Maths and Physics for download.
Candidates appearing for the above mentioned posts can follow the instructions below and download their DSSSB PGT Admit Card now:
How to download DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Generate/Print eAdmit Card tab from the homepage
Step 3 – Click on First Tier Exam, enter your Application number, date of birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/AdmitCardEntry.aspx
Here’s the exam schedule for the above mentioned posts:
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
