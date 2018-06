DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2018 Released, Download Now, Exams begin next week

DSSSB PGT Admit Card has been released for Delhi PGT Recruitment Tier I Examination on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - dsssbonline.nic.in DSSSB aims to recruit 9293 candidates for various subjects for the post of PGT Teachers. Currently the e-Admit Cards are available for PGT Biology, Commerce, Economics, English, History, Geography, Maths and Physics for download.Candidates appearing for the above mentioned posts can follow the instructions below and download their DSSSB PGT Admit Card now:– Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in – Click on Generate/Print eAdmit Card tab from the homepage– Click on First Tier Exam, enter your Application number, date of birth and click on Submit– Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/AdmitCardEntry.aspx Here’s the exam schedule for the above mentioned posts: