DSSSB PRT 2018 Admit Card Available for October 13,14 Exam; Download Now
Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now against Post Code 1/18 and 16/17 for Tier-I examination.
DSSSB PRT 2018 Admit Card is available for download for October 13,14 2018 examination on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) - dsssbonline.nic.in.
DSSSB aims to fill 4366 vacancies for the post of Teachers (Primary) in MCD Delhi Schools for which it had invited applications in the month of July 2018, earlier this year.
How to download DSSSB PRT 2018 Admit Card:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://dsssbonline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Generate/Print eAdmit Card
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/AdmitCardEntry.aspx
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4366
Unreserved – 1610
OBC – 1286
SC – 714
ST – 756
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300–34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4,200.
