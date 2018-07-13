English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 1650 Group C Posts, Apply before 13th August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018.
(Image: Screengrab from the official website of DSSSB)
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1650 vacancies for various posts under Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi & Services Department has begun on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Delhi - delhi.gov.in.
Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for Group C Posts:
Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Step 2 - Register yourself first
Step 3 - Fill in the details and submit
Step 4 - Login with required credentials
Step 5 - Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Women/ Physically/ Handicapped/ Ex-serviceman Category - NIL
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1650
Stenographer Grade III - 113
Pharmacist - 251
Nursing Officer - 684
Occupational Therapist - 04
Technical Assistant - 02
Dental Hygienist - 02
Lab. Technician (Gr.-IV) - 32
Radiographer - 136
Speech Therapist - 03
Assistant Dietician - 03
Medical Record Clerk - 11
Auxiliary Nurse Midwife - 89
Lab Assistant (Group-IV) - 178
Physiotherapist - 17
Social Worker - 21
Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD) - 10
Assistant Security Officer - 01
Lab. Technician Gr. III - 02
Assistant (OT/CSSD) - 12
Grade-IV (DASS)/ JR. ASSTT - 79
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/f93e2b8046231c70b882bec8da9eb17e/Advt_02_2018.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.
