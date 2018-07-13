GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 1650 Group C Posts, Apply before 13th August 2018

Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 13, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 1650 Group C Posts, Apply before 13th August 2018
(Image: Screengrab from the official website of DSSSB)
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1650 vacancies for various posts under Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi & Services Department has begun on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Delhi - delhi.gov.in.

Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions given below.

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for Group C Posts:

Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Step 2 - Register yourself first
Step 3 - Fill in the details and submit
Step 4 - Login with required credentials
Step 5 - Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Women/ Physically/ Handicapped/ Ex-serviceman Category - NIL
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1650
Stenographer Grade III - 113
Pharmacist - 251
Nursing Officer - 684
Occupational Therapist - 04
Technical Assistant - 02
Dental Hygienist - 02
Lab. Technician (Gr.-IV) - 32
Radiographer - 136
Speech Therapist - 03
Assistant Dietician - 03
Medical Record Clerk - 11
Auxiliary Nurse Midwife - 89
Lab Assistant (Group-IV) - 178
Physiotherapist - 17
Social Worker - 21
Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD) - 10
Assistant Security Officer - 01
Lab. Technician Gr. III - 02
Assistant (OT/CSSD) - 12
Grade-IV (DASS)/ JR. ASSTT - 79

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/f93e2b8046231c70b882bec8da9eb17e/Advt_02_2018.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery