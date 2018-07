DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 1650 Group C Posts, Apply before 13th August 2018

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1650 vacancies for various posts under Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi & Services Department has begun on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Delhi - delhi.gov.in.Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions given below.Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ Step 2 - Register yourself firstStep 3 - Fill in the details and submitStep 4 - Login with required credentialsStep 5 - Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx Direct Link for Login - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.100SC/ ST/ Women/ Physically/ Handicapped/ Ex-serviceman Category - NILDSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1650Stenographer Grade III - 113Pharmacist - 251Nursing Officer - 684Occupational Therapist - 04Technical Assistant - 02Dental Hygienist - 02Lab. Technician (Gr.-IV) - 32Radiographer - 136Speech Therapist - 03Assistant Dietician - 03Medical Record Clerk - 11Auxiliary Nurse Midwife - 89Lab Assistant (Group-IV) - 178Physiotherapist - 17Social Worker - 21Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD) - 10Assistant Security Officer - 01Lab. Technician Gr. III - 02Assistant (OT/CSSD) - 12Grade-IV (DASS)/ JR. ASSTT - 79Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.