DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 4366 Teacher Posts, Apply before 30th July 2018

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4366 vacancies for the post of Teachers (Primary) under MCD has begun on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Delhi - delhi.gov.in The applicants must ensure that they have an Aadhaar Card or they must apply for one, as it is mandatory for a candidate to bring Aadhaar Card at the time of Examination, else s/he will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th July 2018by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ Register yourself firstRegistration number will generateLogin with required credentialsFill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ PH/ Women/ Ex-serviceman Category - NILDSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 4366Unreserved – 1610OBC – 1286SC – 714ST – 756The applicant must be class 12th passed or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution with 2 years Diploma/ Certificate Course/ in Elementary Teacher education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or Bachelor of elementary education from a recognized institution.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement: http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/d502e000460783aa9bf9df05b04fca82/Advt.No.01-2018.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737 The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.