English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 4366 Teacher Posts, Apply before 30th July 2018
The applicants must ensure that they have an Aadhaar Card or they must apply for one, as it is mandatory for a candidate to bring Aadhaar Card at the time of Examination, else s/he will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
Picture for representation.
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4366 vacancies for the post of Teachers (Primary) under MCD has begun on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Delhi - delhi.gov.in.
The applicants must ensure that they have an Aadhaar Card or they must apply for one, as it is mandatory for a candidate to bring Aadhaar Card at the time of Examination, else s/he will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th July 2018
by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for Teachers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Registration number will generate
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PH/ Women/ Ex-serviceman Category - NIL
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4366
Unreserved – 1610
OBC – 1286
SC – 714
ST – 756
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution with 2 years Diploma/ Certificate Course/ in Elementary Teacher education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or Bachelor of elementary education from a recognized institution.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement: http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/d502e000460783aa9bf9df05b04fca82/Advt.No.01-2018.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.
Also Watch
The applicants must ensure that they have an Aadhaar Card or they must apply for one, as it is mandatory for a candidate to bring Aadhaar Card at the time of Examination, else s/he will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th July 2018
by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for Teachers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Registration number will generate
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PH/ Women/ Ex-serviceman Category - NIL
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4366
Unreserved – 1610
OBC – 1286
SC – 714
ST – 756
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution with 2 years Diploma/ Certificate Course/ in Elementary Teacher education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or Bachelor of elementary education from a recognized institution.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement: http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/d502e000460783aa9bf9df05b04fca82/Advt.No.01-2018.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Photo of Priyanka Chopra Holding Hands With Salman's Nephew Ahil in New York Goes Viral
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors