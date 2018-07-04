GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 4366 Teacher Posts, Apply before 30th July 2018

Updated:July 4, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
Picture for representation.
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4366 vacancies for the post of Teachers (Primary) under MCD has begun on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Delhi - delhi.gov.in.

The applicants must ensure that they have an Aadhaar Card or they must apply for one, as it is mandatory for a candidate to bring Aadhaar Card at the time of Examination, else s/he will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th July 2018
by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for Teachers Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Registration number will generate
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PH/ Women/ Ex-serviceman Category - NIL
DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4366
Unreserved – 1610
OBC – 1286
SC – 714
ST – 756

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution with 2 years Diploma/ Certificate Course/ in Elementary Teacher education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or Bachelor of elementary education from a recognized institution.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement: http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/d502e000460783aa9bf9df05b04fca82/Advt.No.01-2018.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
