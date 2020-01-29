DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 297 Posts of Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant
The recruitment application will be accepted online. The official recruitment notification reads " The candidates must apply Online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted."
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, or DSSSB, has invited online recruitment applications for numerous posts on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for the 297 vacancies can visit the DSSSB official site - dsssb.delhi.gov.in and apply online for the desirable post.
The online application began on January 28, 2020. Willing candidates can submit the DSSSB online recruitment application till 11:59 pm on February 27, 2020.
Under the recruitment drive, DSSSB is filling up a total of 297 posts that include Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Caretaker, Fee Collector/Sub/Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist, Technical Assistant and various other posts.
The recruitment application will be accepted online. The official recruitment notification reads " The candidates must apply Online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted."
Posts Vacancies
Junior Stenographer (English) 02
Junior Assistant 25
Accounts Assistant cum Cashier 18
Store Keeper 06
Caretaker 01
Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder 131
Junior Stenographer 16
Assistant Bacteriologist 07
Technical Assistant (Beauty culture) 01
Technical Assistant (Architecture) 03
Technical Assistant (Information Technology
Enabled Service & Management) 04
Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication
Technology) 02
Technical Assistant (Commercial Art) 01
Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics) 03
Technical Assistant 14
Technical Assistant (Medical Lab. Technology) 04
Technical Assistant (Modern Office
Practice) English 02
Technical Assistant (Electrical) 12
Technical Assistant (Electronic &
Communication) 10
Technical Assistant (Pharmacy) 04
Technical Assistant (Library Science) 01
Technical Assistant (Computer) 28
Technical Assistant (Fashion Design) 01
Eligibility Criteria:
• The candidate must be a citizen of India.
• The educational qualification, age, experience etc. as stipulated in advertisement shall be determined as on the closing date of submission of application.
•
Examination Fee and Mode of Payment:
• The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100
• Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee
• Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession
• The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI e-pay. Other mode of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited
• Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Mode of Selection:
The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.
DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Important dates
Notification released - January 6, 2020
Opening date of application - January 28, 2020
Closing date of application - February 27, 2020
To check syllabus and other details, here's the direct link of DSSSB official notification : http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/advertisement%2005-20%20pdf.pdf
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ganesh Acharya to File Defamation Case Against Harassment Accuser, Says 'Haven't Met Her Personally'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 121 Written Updates: Asim Proposes Marriage to Himanshi, She Asks Him to Slow Down
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10 LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal Takes on Thiem, Zverev and Halep in Semis
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery