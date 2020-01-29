DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 297 Posts of Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant

New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, or DSSSB, has invited online recruitment applications for numerous posts on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for the 297 vacancies can visit the DSSSB official site - dsssb.delhi.gov.in and apply online for the desirable post.

The online application began on January 28, 2020. Willing candidates can submit the DSSSB online recruitment application till 11:59 pm on February 27, 2020.

Under the recruitment drive, DSSSB is filling up a total of 297 posts that include Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Caretaker, Fee Collector/Sub/Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist, Technical Assistant and various other posts.

The recruitment application will be accepted online. The official recruitment notification reads " The candidates must apply Online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted."

Posts Vacancies

Junior Stenographer (English) 02

Junior Assistant 25

Accounts Assistant cum Cashier 18

Store Keeper 06

Caretaker 01

Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder 131

Junior Stenographer 16

Assistant Bacteriologist 07

Technical Assistant (Beauty culture) 01

Technical Assistant (Architecture) 03

Technical Assistant (Information Technology

Enabled Service & Management) 04

Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication

Technology) 02

Technical Assistant (Commercial Art) 01

Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics) 03

Technical Assistant 14

Technical Assistant (Medical Lab. Technology) 04

Technical Assistant (Modern Office

Practice) English 02

Technical Assistant (Electrical) 12

Technical Assistant (Electronic &

Communication) 10

Technical Assistant (Pharmacy) 04

Technical Assistant (Library Science) 01

Technical Assistant (Computer) 28

Technical Assistant (Fashion Design) 01

Eligibility Criteria:

• The candidate must be a citizen of India.

• The educational qualification, age, experience etc. as stipulated in advertisement shall be determined as on the closing date of submission of application.

•

Examination Fee and Mode of Payment:

• The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100

• Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee

• Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession

• The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI e-pay. Other mode of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited

• Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Mode of Selection:

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Notification released - January 6, 2020

Opening date of application - January 28, 2020

Closing date of application - February 27, 2020

To check syllabus and other details, here's the direct link of DSSSB official notification : http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/advertisement%2005-20%20pdf.pdf

