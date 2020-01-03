DSSSB Recruitment 2020 for Various Posts Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Details, Direct Links

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a notification for the DSSSB Recruitment 2020 for various posts. The recruitment notification was released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB has invited online applications for following posts under various Departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi: Junior Clerk, Stenographer, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Store Keeper, Section Officer, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Investigator, Pharmacist, Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Manager (Public Relations), Junior Telephone Operator, Draftsman, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant and Lab Assistant (Biology).

Candidates can read the official notification released by the board here.

Candidates can also check details like qualification, age limit, fee payment for various posts here.

The examination conducting authority will only accept online applications. Applications received through any other mode shall be stand rejected automatically. The

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening Date of Application: January 7, 2020.

Closing Date of Application: Februray 6, 2020.

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Fee

Aspirants will have to pay Rs. 100 as examination fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

Candidates should make the payment only through SBI e-pay. The board will not consider any other mode of payment. Application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited.

