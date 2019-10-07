Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DSSSB Steno Admit Card 2019 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download via Direct Link

The DSSSB Admit Card 2019 of Stenographer grade III and Junior Clerk was released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:October 7, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DSSSB Steno Admit Card 2019 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download via Direct Link
Representative image.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released DSSSB Steno Admit Card 2019 for grade III and Junior Clerk. The admit card was released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who have regsitered for the entrance examination for various posts are advised to visit the official website to download their admit card. To ease in the admit card download process, candidates can download the admit card from here cdn.digialm.com. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conduct the computer-based examination on October 11-12.

Candidates should keep their application number handy while downloading the DSSSB Admit Card 2019.

DSSSB Stenographer Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the DSSSB Official website dsssbonline

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card For Online Cbt Exam 10th, 11th Oct 2019 For The Post Of Stenographer Gr Iii (21/18) And Jr Clerk (19/15)'

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your DSSSB Steno Admit Card 2019, will appear on screen

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout

Candidates are asked to check their name, date of birth, course name, examination center and other details on the admit card. Candidates should note that without admit card they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram