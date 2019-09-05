DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 Notification Issued on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Details Here

The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has released DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 for the recruitment of primary teachers (PRT), nursery teachers and JE civil on Thursday. The DSSSB

Teacher Recruitment 2019 notification for various posts was announced by the Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Interested candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online application process for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 for nursery teachers, primary teachers and JE (civil) will begin from September 16, 2019. Candidates who will meet the eligibility criteria are requested to apply online before October 15, 2019.

As per the official notification, only online applications will be accepted. The applications received through any other mode shall be summarily rejected.

The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has issued 637 vacancies for the post of Assistant Primary teacher, 141 posts for Assistant Nursery Teacher and 204 posts for JE civil.

The examination date for the same is yet to be announced. The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board will issue DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 admit card a week before the examination.

The DSSSB or Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is a board that conducts recruitment exams for various posts under the departments of GNCT of Delhi (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi).

The DSSSB recruitment exams are conducted every year. The board releases vacancy notices for different posts along with details such as DSSSB exam dates, pay scale, and eligibility criteria. Candidates can apply for a particular post after ensuring their eligibility criteria for that post.

