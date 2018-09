DSSSB TGT PGT Admit Cards Released at dsssbonline.nic.in. Download Now

DSSSB TGT PGT Admit Cards have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Government of Delhi on its official website - dsssbonline.nic.in . DSSSB is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of TGT, PGT and other teachers on 22nd, 23rd, 27th and 29th September 2018, this month. Candidates who have successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARDS FOR THE ONLINE EXAM DATED 22 Sep 23Sep 27Sep and 29 Sep 2018’Step 3 – a pdf will open, click on the hyperlinkStep 4 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and LoginStep 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57451/login.html As of now, the admit cards are available for Post Codes 134/17,133/17, 124/17,125/17,136/17,139/17,142/17,143/17,135/17, 60/14, 91/17 for the exams to be conducted on 22nd, 23rd, 27th and 29th September 2018,Rest of the candidates must stay tuned and check back DSSSB’s website to get further information.