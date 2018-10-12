English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DST Kiran 2018 Registration for Women Scientists Scheme-B Open Till 5th November 2018, Apply Now
The Department of Science & Technology (DST) is inviting applications from eligible women for Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B) to develop their own project/proposals for scientific and technological solutions that have a clear societal benefit.
Image for representation.
Loading...
DST Kiran 2018 Registration for Women Scientists Scheme-B is open till 5th November 2018. The Department of Science & Technology (DST) is inviting applications from eligible women for Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B) to develop their own project/proposals for scientific and technological solutions that have a clear societal benefit.
The Project tenure must be limited to 3 years and the fellowship amount for Ph.D candidates is Rs. 55000 per month, while for MPhil, MTech candidates the fellowship amount is Rs.40,000 and Rs.30,000 per month for M.Sc or equivalent candidates.
Areas of Research:
Candidates are required to submit projects in the following fields:
Agriculture & Allied Sciences (AAS)
Health, Food & Nutrition (HFN)
Engineering & Technology Development (ETD)
Application Process:
Interested women scientists can follow download the application format from the below mentioned url and submit their proposals on or before 5th November 2018, next month.
https://onlinedst.gov.in/Documents/ProjectProposalFormat/SchemeId_23_Format_WOS_B.docx
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have requisite qualification in the field of science and technology areas and must fall in the age group of 27-57 years.
The Project tenure must be limited to 3 years and the fellowship amount for Ph.D candidates is Rs. 55000 per month, while for MPhil, MTech candidates the fellowship amount is Rs.40,000 and Rs.30,000 per month for M.Sc or equivalent candidates.
.@IndiaDST invited proposals under Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B), from #women #scientists & #technologists to address #societal #challenge & deliver possible #solutions for #societal #benefits by 5th November 2018. pic.twitter.com/3UwpGOf0RP— DSTIndia (@IndiaDST) October 10, 2018
Areas of Research:
Candidates are required to submit projects in the following fields:
Agriculture & Allied Sciences (AAS)
Health, Food & Nutrition (HFN)
Engineering & Technology Development (ETD)
Application Process:
Interested women scientists can follow download the application format from the below mentioned url and submit their proposals on or before 5th November 2018, next month.
https://onlinedst.gov.in/Documents/ProjectProposalFormat/SchemeId_23_Format_WOS_B.docx
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have requisite qualification in the field of science and technology areas and must fall in the age group of 27-57 years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...