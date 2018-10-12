DST Kiran 2018 Registration for Women Scientists Scheme-B Open Till 5th November 2018, Apply Now

DST Kiran 2018 Registration for Women Scientists Scheme-B is open till 5th November 2018. The Department of Science & Technology (DST) is inviting applications from eligible women for Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B) to develop their own project/proposals for scientific and technological solutions that have a clear societal benefit.The Project tenure must be limited to 3 years and the fellowship amount for Ph.D candidates is Rs. 55000 per month, while for MPhil, MTech candidates the fellowship amount is Rs.40,000 and Rs.30,000 per month for M.Sc or equivalent candidates.Areas of Research:Candidates are required to submit projects in the following fields:Agriculture & Allied Sciences (AAS)Health, Food & Nutrition (HFN)Engineering & Technology Development (ETD)Application Process:Interested women scientists can follow download the application format from the below mentioned url and submit their proposals on or before 5th November 2018, next month.Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must have requisite qualification in the field of science and technology areas and must fall in the age group of 27-57 years.