DTC Bus Hits 8 Vehicles in Mangolpuri Area on Delhi's Outskirts, 8 Injured

A DTC bus rammed into eight vehicles in the Mangolpuri area on the city's outskirts on Wednesday afternoon, leaving eight persons injured, including one critically, police said.

The low floor bus coming from Kanjhawala S block rammed into the vehicles - two scooters, one motorbike, one e-rickshaw, two autos and two cars - at Y Block T-point at around 1 p.m.

Out of the injured, five were discharged after first aid, two were admitted for treatment and one person is in the ICU in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

The bus driver, Amarjeet Singh, 36, a resident of Village Ladpur, has been apprehended. He was a contractual employee of the DTC.

"All injured have been taken to hospital and an FIR has been registered in this regard at PS Mangolpuri. Further necessary action is being done," DCP Outer Dr. A. Koan said.

Till December 15, cases of prosecution against DTC and cluster buses stand at 326 and 958, respectively.

A total of 45 cases of simple accident and 15 cases of fatal accidents were registered against DTC buses in the time period in which 48 persons were injured while 15 died.

A total of 57 cases of simple accidents were registered against the cluster buses, in which 76 were injured and while 22 died in 20 fatal accidents.