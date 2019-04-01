DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home to Inform Family

A man was shot dead in front of his five-year-old son in Delhi's Usmanpur area on late Sunday night.The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Akibuddin, was returning home with his sister and son when the incident took place. He was an employee with the Delhi Transport Corporation.Akibuddin’s son rushed to his home to inform his family when he saw his father being shot by the assailants.Five assailants, accompanied by their mother, were waiting for Akibuddin as he was on his way back home, the family said."As soon as we reached home, five men were standing outside our home waiting for us. Seeing my brother they started shooting at him. The mother of the assailants was also present at the time of the incident," Akibuddin's sister Rehmat, who was with him at the time of attack, was quoted as saying by ANI.Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were known to Akibuddin’s family and the shootout could possibly be because of personal dispute.