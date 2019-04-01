English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home to Inform Family
The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Akibuddin, was returning home with his sister and son when the incident took place.
Representative image (Getty)
Loading...
New Delhi: A man was shot dead in front of his five-year-old son in Delhi's Usmanpur area on late Sunday night.
The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Akibuddin, was returning home with his sister and son when the incident took place. He was an employee with the Delhi Transport Corporation.
Akibuddin’s son rushed to his home to inform his family when he saw his father being shot by the assailants.
Five assailants, accompanied by their mother, were waiting for Akibuddin as he was on his way back home, the family said.
"As soon as we reached home, five men were standing outside our home waiting for us. Seeing my brother they started shooting at him. The mother of the assailants was also present at the time of the incident," Akibuddin's sister Rehmat, who was with him at the time of attack, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were known to Akibuddin’s family and the shootout could possibly be because of personal dispute.
The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Akibuddin, was returning home with his sister and son when the incident took place. He was an employee with the Delhi Transport Corporation.
Akibuddin’s son rushed to his home to inform his family when he saw his father being shot by the assailants.
Five assailants, accompanied by their mother, were waiting for Akibuddin as he was on his way back home, the family said.
"As soon as we reached home, five men were standing outside our home waiting for us. Seeing my brother they started shooting at him. The mother of the assailants was also present at the time of the incident," Akibuddin's sister Rehmat, who was with him at the time of attack, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were known to Akibuddin’s family and the shootout could possibly be because of personal dispute.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Maps Will Let You Play Classic 'Snake' Game this April Fool's Day
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- April Fools' Day: Humor is What Separates AI and Machines From Humans
- Actor Sanjay Dutt Buys Range Rover Vogue SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore
- How Climate Change Caused by Developed Nations Will Hurt Poor Countries the Most
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results