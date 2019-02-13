English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DTC Launches Mobile App to Ease Registration of Complaints for Commuters
As per the plan, the state-owned transport corporation will go digital in phased manner, which also includes modernisation of bus depots, and the mobile application is the part of the first phase, Transport Minister said.
File photo. Commuters travel on the footboard of a DTC bus. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: DTC commuters can now register their complaints through their smartphones with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launching a mobile application for the same on Wednesday .
After launching the app — 'DTC' developed by Volkswagen, Gahlot said it would now be easy for commuters to take up their grievances with higher authorities in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
As per the plan, the state-owned transport corporation will go digital in phased manner, which also includes modernisation of bus depots, and the mobile application is the part of the first phase, he said.
Until now, for registering their complaints commuters have to call DTC's central helpline number or Delhi government's Public Grievances Monitoring System (PGMS) portal.
The minister said commuters can also check the status of their complaints on their phones.
"As soon as the complaint is lodged through the DTC app, it will directly send an alert to the concerned depot manager. After receiving the complaint, immediate action will be taken and the complainant will be informed about the action taken by authorities," an official said
In the coming days, routes and other information will also be added in the mobile app, which will be certainly very helpful for commuters, DTC managing director Manoj Kumar said.
Commuters can download 'DTC' app having green logo of the corporation on their android phones.
People wanting to use the app will have to register by login their phone numbers and they will get an OTP to verify it, thereafter, they can lodge their complaints.
According to the official, there are 3,882 DTC buses and of these, 3,781 are low floor buses.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After launching the app — 'DTC' developed by Volkswagen, Gahlot said it would now be easy for commuters to take up their grievances with higher authorities in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
As per the plan, the state-owned transport corporation will go digital in phased manner, which also includes modernisation of bus depots, and the mobile application is the part of the first phase, he said.
Until now, for registering their complaints commuters have to call DTC's central helpline number or Delhi government's Public Grievances Monitoring System (PGMS) portal.
The minister said commuters can also check the status of their complaints on their phones.
"As soon as the complaint is lodged through the DTC app, it will directly send an alert to the concerned depot manager. After receiving the complaint, immediate action will be taken and the complainant will be informed about the action taken by authorities," an official said
In the coming days, routes and other information will also be added in the mobile app, which will be certainly very helpful for commuters, DTC managing director Manoj Kumar said.
Commuters can download 'DTC' app having green logo of the corporation on their android phones.
People wanting to use the app will have to register by login their phone numbers and they will get an OTP to verify it, thereafter, they can lodge their complaints.
According to the official, there are 3,882 DTC buses and of these, 3,781 are low floor buses.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results