DTC Takes Back 350 Buses Provided to Police, Para-military Personnel

New Delhi, February 4: Over 350 buses provided to the police and the para military personnel were taken back by the DTC on Thursday, officials said. The move comes a day after the Delhi government decided to withdraw all the buses under special hire. The decision was taken in the backdrop of heavy deployment of police and para military personnel on Delhi's border points in view of the farmers agitation against Centre's farm laws.

The low-floor DTC buses have been extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city. The departments concerned have been asked to relieve the buses, officials had said on Wednesday. "As per direction of the authorities, 360 of the total 576 buses provided to police and para military under special hire have been withdrawn to different depots. However, 216 buses are still with the security personnel in view of the law and order situation," said a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer.

In normal times, about 100 buses are provided by DTC to the police and para military forces. However, the number of buses went up to 576 after farmers started their protest at the Delhi borders, officials said. It was decided that all the Delhi Transport Corporation buses on special hire would be withdrawn with immediate effect, by the Delhi government, on Wednesday. It was also decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisition of buses under special hire, officials had said.

Some DTCbuses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during the tractor parade by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city. The BJP leaders have slammed Delhi government for withdrawing buses from police and para military personnel amid the protests at the city borders and charged the ruling AAP of taking the decision for "political" gains in Punjab where Assembly polls are scheduled next year.

The farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP are protesting at Delhi border that have been fortified with barricades, cement blocks, concertina wires, spikes and deployment of heavy police and para military personnel.