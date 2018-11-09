English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DTC to Offer Free Ride to Women on Bhai Dooj
The DTC will not charge fares from women commuters in both AC and non-AC buses in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, the corporation said in a statement.
Image for representation (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Women in the national capital will be able to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation buses on Bhai Dooj, according to a statement.
On Friday, women will keep a fast for the wellbeing of their brothers. The festival is celebrated a day after Diwali.
The DTC will not charge fares from women commuters in both AC and non-AC buses in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, the corporation said in a statement.
"It has also made sufficient arrangements to manage the rush of passengers on the day.With the initiative of Delhi Government, DTC has decided to allow free travelling of lady commuters in DTC's city and NCR buses on the occasion of Bhai-Dooj festival on November 9," it stated.
The corporation provides free ride to women passengers on Bhai Dooj every year.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
