DTE Karnataka Declared Diploma Results for Nov/Dec 2018 at dte.kar.nic.in; Click Link to Check
The candidates can check the results of Diploma exams conducted in November and December 2018 at various centres in Karnataka directly through the official website dte.kar.nic.in.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has declared the diploma result of Polytechnic for all semester examinations 2018 on the official website. The candidates can check the result directly through the official website - dte.kar.nic.in. The exam was conducted in November and December 2018 at various centres in Karnataka.
How to check DTE Karnataka diploma results 2018:
1: Visit the official website - dte.kar.nic.in
2: On the homepage, click on the link Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec results 2018’
3: A new page will open.
4: Submit your institute code, register and semester numbers
5: The results will be displayed on the screen
6: Check it and save it for further reference
DTE Karnataka aims to develop technical education in the state consistent with the policies of State and the Nation. The directorate is committed to provide need-based, quality technical and professional human resources to the industry, business and community.
