1-min read

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 Announced at dte.kar.nic.in, btelinx.in. How to Check

Candidates can also check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 on btelinx.in and btestore.net.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 8:16 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Directorate of Technical Education has announced the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April-May 2018 on July 5. The DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 was declared by the Directorate of Technical Education on its official website, dte.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can also check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 on btelinx.in and btestore.net.

The official notification released on the official website of Directorate of Technical Education or DTE karnataka at dte.kar.nic.in said the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 will be declared on July 5 at 3 pm. However, the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 was finally announced at 7 pm (July 5).

Candidates who have appeared in DTE Karnataka Diploma 2018 examinations can check their results on the links mentioned in the official notification available on dte.kar.nic.in. The examination was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in Karnataka.

Follow these steps to check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website dte.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’

Step 3: Click on ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’

Step 4: Fill in your details like your institute code, roll No etc

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Save the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
