DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018 to be Announced Today on dte.kar.nic.in

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018 likely to be announced today i.e, July 5 on the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka dte.kar.nic.in. Candidates can also check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 on btelinx.in and btestore.net.

The official notification released on the official website dte.kar.nic.in said the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 will be declared today at 3 pm. However, the results are yet not announced on the website.

Candidates who have appeared in DTE Karnataka Diploma examinations can check their results on the links mentioned in the official notification available on dte.kar.nic.in. The examination was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in Karnataka.

Follow these steps to check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website dte.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’
Step 3: Click on ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’
Step 4: Fill in your details like your institute code, roll No etc
Step 5: Click on the Submit button
Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Save the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

