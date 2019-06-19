DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019: Registration, Document Verifications Begin Today at maha2019cap.org

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 | The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has rescheduled the counselling registration and document verification date of DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 for undergraduate engineering, pharma, and hotel management courses. The change of date for DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 notified on the official website maha2019cap.org.

The document verification for DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 has started today i.e. June 19 (Wednesday). Earlier it was scheduled for June 18, further the verification process has also got extended to June 22 (Saturday). The document verification for DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 will take place at all designated Setu Suvidha Kendra.

The official notification regarding new dates of DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 can be accessed and read by clicking this URL.

All the qualifying candidates of B.E/B.tech/B.HMCT/B.Pharma/B.Arch are required to register through the SAAR portal and upload their documents online. Here we have listed registration process for applying to counseling-admission 2019 DTE Maharashtra:

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019: Registration Process

Step 1: Visit maha2019cap.org

Step 2: Click on Sign In/Up tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the registration formalities as directed

Step 4: Select your course name and desired colleges

Step 5: Upload photograph, signature and required documents

Step 6: Submit the registration form and take a printout

Take the printout of duly-filled registration form, required original documents along with a set of attested copies at the facilitation centres at Setu Suvidha Centre (SETU) for document verification process of DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019.

These documents have to be carried-printout of MHT CET Result 2019, MHT CET 2019 admit card, class 10, 12 Passing Certificates and Mark Sheets, Character Certificate, Migration Certificate, School Leaving Certificate, Domicile Certificate/Category Certificate (as applicable). The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates will be declared on June 22, while on June 25 the final merit list 2019 of DTE Maharashtra Admissions is slated to be published.