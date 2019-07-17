DTE Maharashtra Announces Round 1 Allotment List for Diploma Admission at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org
Selected candidates must report to their respective admission reporting centres between July 17 to July 19. The seat allotment process for DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 will start from July 22.
(Image: News18.com)
DTE Maharashtra DTE Maharashtra 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has announced Round 1 Allotment List of CAP round 1 on its official website poly19.dtemaharashtra.org
The DTE Maharashtra Round 1 Allotment List was released on July 16.
Selected candidates must report to their respective admission reporting centres between July 17 to July 19.
Steps to Download DTE Maharashtra CAP round 1 provisional allotment list:
Step 1. Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org
Step 2. On the homepage, click on DTE Maharashtra Round 1 seat allotment list
Step 3. Enter username and password
Step 4. Your provisional allotment list of CAP round 1 Result will appear. Take a printout for future reference
The seat allotment process for DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 will start from July 22.
The DTE Maharashtra will conduct admissions to first year of its three-year-long full-time Diploma Engineering and Technology programs offered in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed and Unaided private educational institutes based on CAP allotment lists.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Special Note to 'J Sister' Sophie Turner on Her Game of Thrones' Emmy Nomination
- Pandey And Pandya Set Up Big Win for India ‘A’ in Third One-Dayer Over West Indies ‘A’
- Rakul Preet Backs Manmadhudu 2 Smoking Scene: Smoking in Kabir Singh Doesn’t Make Shahid Smoker
- OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro Get New Discount and Exchange Deals on Amazon After Prime Day Sale Ends
- US Lawmakers Call Facebook's Cryptocurrency Plan Crazy And Delusional After Senate Hearing