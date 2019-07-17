Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

DTE Maharashtra Announces Round 1 Allotment List for Diploma Admission at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Selected candidates must report to their respective admission reporting centres between July 17 to July 19. The seat allotment process for DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 will start from July 22.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DTE Maharashtra Announces Round 1 Allotment List for Diploma Admission at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

DTE Maharashtra DTE Maharashtra 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has announced Round 1 Allotment List of CAP round 1 on its official website poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

The DTE Maharashtra Round 1 Allotment List was released on July 16.

Selected candidates must report to their respective admission reporting centres between July 17 to July 19.

Steps to Download DTE Maharashtra CAP round 1 provisional allotment list:

Step 1. Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on DTE Maharashtra Round 1 seat allotment list

Step 3. Enter username and password

Step 4. Your provisional allotment list of CAP round 1 Result will appear. Take a printout for future reference

The seat allotment process for DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 will start from July 22.

The DTE Maharashtra will conduct admissions to first year of its three-year-long full-time Diploma Engineering and Technology programs offered in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed and Unaided private educational institutes based on CAP allotment lists.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram