DTE Maharashtra Announces Round 1 Allotment List for Diploma Admission at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

DTE Maharashtra DTE Maharashtra 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has announced Round 1 Allotment List of CAP round 1 on its official website poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

The DTE Maharashtra Round 1 Allotment List was released on July 16.

Selected candidates must report to their respective admission reporting centres between July 17 to July 19.

Steps to Download DTE Maharashtra CAP round 1 provisional allotment list:

Step 1. Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on DTE Maharashtra Round 1 seat allotment list

Step 3. Enter username and password

Step 4. Your provisional allotment list of CAP round 1 Result will appear. Take a printout for future reference

The seat allotment process for DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 will start from July 22.

The DTE Maharashtra will conduct admissions to first year of its three-year-long full-time Diploma Engineering and Technology programs offered in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed and Unaided private educational institutes based on CAP allotment lists.