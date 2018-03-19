DTE Maharashtra MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result Declared at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check Now

DTE Maharashtra MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result has been declared on Monday by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in.DTE Maharashtra had organized the Common Entrance Test 2018 on 10th and 11th March 2018, earlier this month. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the CET Score and CET percentile of the candidates.A total of 106448 candidates had applied for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2018, out of which 98606 candidates appeared for the same, recording 92.6% attendance. Candidates who were awaiting their results of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:: Visit the official website - http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in: Click on 'Click Here for MBA 2018 Result Published on 19th March 2018': CTRL+F with your Registration number or Roll number to check your result: Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16PKrTIvuKBL9MdQllDl7Xe2sJ0yfrTau/viewThe Directorate has also released the summary of MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result which lists the total number of candidates who have got common score out of 200 alongwith the cumulative number of candidates.