1-min read

DTE Maharashtra MCA Admissions 2018 Final Merit List Releasing Shortly at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Also, the provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP round 1 will be displayed till today i.e. 17th July 2018 at the official website of DTE.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 17, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
DTE Maharashtra MCA Admissions 2018 Final Merit List is scheduled to be released today by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in. As per the official notification, the final list will be displayed for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) CET 2018 examination for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates seeking admissions in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University-Managed Departments and Unaided private professional educational institutes for the Academic Year 2018-19 in the state of Maharashtra.

Also, the provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP round 1 will be displayed till today i.e. 17th July 2018 at the official website of DTE. Interested candidates can download the same from the below-mentioned url: https://mca18.dtemaharashtra.org/mca18/index.php/meritlist_controller/frmCheckFinalMeritStatus

Important Dates:

Display of the Final Merit List for MCA Admission 2018 - 19 – 17th July 2018

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1 – Till 17th July 2018

Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 1 – 18th to 20th July 2018

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1 – 21st July 2018

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2 – 25th July 2018

Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 2 – 26th to 28th July 2018

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2 – 29th July 2018

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3 – 2nd August 2018

Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 3 – 3rd to 5th August

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3 – 6th August 2018

| Edited by: Puja Menon
