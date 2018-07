DTE Maharashtra MCA Admissions 2018 Final Merit List Releasing Shortly at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra MCA Admissions 2018 Final Merit List is scheduled to be released today by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in . As per the official notification, the final list will be displayed for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) CET 2018 examination for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates seeking admissions in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University-Managed Departments and Unaided private professional educational institutes for the Academic Year 2018-19 in the state of Maharashtra.Also, the provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP round 1 will be displayed till today i.e. 17July 2018 at the official website of DTE. Interested candidates can download the same from the below-mentioned url: https://mca18.dtemaharashtra.org/mca18/index.php/meritlist_controller/frmCheckFinalMeritStatus Display of the Final Merit List for MCA Admission 2018 - 19 – 17July 2018Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1 – Till 17July 2018Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 1 – 18to 20July 2018Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1 – 21July 2018Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2 – 25July 2018Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 2 – 26to 28July 2018Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2 – 29July 2018Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3 – 2August 2018Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 3 – 3to 5AugustDisplay of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3 – 6August 2018