DTE Maharashtra MCA Admissions 2018 Final Merit List Releasing Shortly at dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Also, the provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP round 1 will be displayed till today i.e. 17th July 2018 at the official website of DTE.
DTE Maharashtra MCA Admissions 2018 Final Merit List is scheduled to be released today by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in. As per the official notification, the final list will be displayed for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) CET 2018 examination for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates seeking admissions in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University-Managed Departments and Unaided private professional educational institutes for the Academic Year 2018-19 in the state of Maharashtra.
Also, the provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP round 1 will be displayed till today i.e. 17th July 2018 at the official website of DTE. Interested candidates can download the same from the below-mentioned url: https://mca18.dtemaharashtra.org/mca18/index.php/meritlist_controller/frmCheckFinalMeritStatus
Important Dates:
Display of the Final Merit List for MCA Admission 2018 - 19 – 17th July 2018
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1 – Till 17th July 2018
Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 1 – 18th to 20th July 2018
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1 – 21st July 2018
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2 – 25th July 2018
Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 2 – 26th to 28th July 2018
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2 – 29th July 2018
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3 – 2nd August 2018
Submission and Confirmation through Online of Option Form of CAP Round 3 – 3rd to 5th August
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3 – 6th August 2018
