DTU Recruitment 2018: 39 Assistant/Associate Professor Posts, Apply Before 21st May 2018
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Presentation and an Interview for Associate Professor posts; and Screening Test, Presentation and an Interview for Assistant Professor posts.
DTU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Assistant and Associate Professor has begun on the official website of Delhi Technological University (DTU) - dtu.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply DTU Recruitment 2018 for Assistant and Associate Professor?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dtu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Application Link for Recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines (as mentioned in advertisement dated 21.03.2018)’ under Jobs on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Click on ‘Application form’
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and submit the form
Step 6 – Download the application form and send it to the below mentioned address with other requisite documents:
‘The Registrar, Delhi Technological University, Shahbad Daulatpur, Bawana Road, Delhi-110042’
Direct Link - http://recruitment.dtu.ac.in/faculty-prof/
Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.500
DTU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Associate Professor: 38
Applied Chemistry – 2
Polymer Science & Chemical Technology – 3
Biotechnology – 3
Civil Engineering – 4
Environmental Engineering – 3
Engineering Physics – 5
Humanities (English) – 2
Mechanical Engineering – 9
Production Engineering – 3
Automobile Engineering – 4
Assistant Professor: 1
Training & Placement – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Associate Professor – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech. and M.E./ M.Tech. in relevant branch with 1st class from a recognized University or M.Sc in relevant branch with at least 55% marks.
Assistant Professor – The applicant must be B.E./B.Tech and M.E./ M.Tech with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://dtu.ac.in/Web/Jobs/2018/mar/file0304.pdf
Age Limit:
Associate Professor – The age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years.
Assistant Professor - The age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Associate Professor –Rs. 37,400 – Rs.67,000
Assistant Professor – Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Presentation and an Interview for Associate Professor posts; and Screening Test, Presentation and an Interview for Assistant Professor posts.
