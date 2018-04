DTU Recruitment 2018: 39 Assistant/Associate Professor Posts, Apply Before 21st May 2018

DTU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Assistant and Associate Professor has begun on the official website of Delhi Technological University (DTU) - dtu.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dtu.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Application Link for Recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines (as mentioned in advertisement dated 21.03.2018)’ under Jobs on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself and then login to your profileStep 4 – Click on ‘Application form’Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and submit the formStep 6 – Download the application form and send it to the below mentioned address with other requisite documents:‘The Registrar, Delhi Technological University, Shahbad Daulatpur, Bawana Road, Delhi-110042’Unreserved and OBC Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.500Associate Professor: 38Applied Chemistry – 2Polymer Science & Chemical Technology – 3Biotechnology – 3Civil Engineering – 4Environmental Engineering – 3Engineering Physics – 5Humanities (English) – 2Mechanical Engineering – 9Production Engineering – 3Automobile Engineering – 4Assistant Professor: 1Training & Placement – 1Associate Professor – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech. and M.E./ M.Tech. in relevant branch with 1st class from a recognized University or M.Sc in relevant branch with at least 55% marks.Assistant Professor – The applicant must be B.E./B.Tech and M.E./ M.Tech with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Associate Professor – The age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years.Assistant Professor - The age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in official advertisement.Associate Professor –Rs. 37,400 – Rs.67,000Assistant Professor – Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Presentation and an Interview for Associate Professor posts; and Screening Test, Presentation and an Interview for Assistant Professor posts.