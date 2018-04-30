GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DTU Recruitment 2018: 39 Assistant/Associate Professor Posts, Apply Before 21st May 2018

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Presentation and an Interview for Associate Professor posts; and Screening Test, Presentation and an Interview for Assistant Professor posts.

Updated:April 30, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
DTU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Assistant and Associate Professor has begun on the official website of Delhi Technological University (DTU) - dtu.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply DTU Recruitment 2018 for Assistant and Associate Professor?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dtu.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Application Link for Recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines (as mentioned in advertisement dated 21.03.2018)’ under Jobs on the home page

Step 3 – Register yourself and then login to your profile

Step 4 – Click on ‘Application form’

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and submit the form

Step 6 – Download the application form and send it to the below mentioned address with other requisite documents:

‘The Registrar, Delhi Technological University, Shahbad Daulatpur, Bawana Road, Delhi-110042’

Direct Link - http://recruitment.dtu.ac.in/faculty-prof/

Application Fee:

Unreserved and OBC Category – Rs.1000

SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.500

DTU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Associate Professor: 38

Applied Chemistry – 2

Polymer Science & Chemical Technology – 3

Biotechnology – 3

Civil Engineering – 4

Environmental Engineering – 3

Engineering Physics – 5

Humanities (English) – 2

Mechanical Engineering – 9

Production Engineering – 3

Automobile Engineering – 4

Assistant Professor: 1

Training & Placement – 1

 

Eligibility Criteria:

Associate Professor – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech. and M.E./ M.Tech. in relevant branch with 1st class from a recognized University or M.Sc in relevant branch with at least 55% marks.

Assistant Professor – The applicant must be B.E./B.Tech and M.E./ M.Tech with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

http://dtu.ac.in/Web/Jobs/2018/mar/file0304.pdf

 

Age Limit:

Associate Professor – The age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years.

Assistant Professor - The age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.

Age relaxation rules apply as stated in official advertisement.

 

Pay Scale:

 

Associate Professor –Rs. 37,400 – Rs.67,000

Assistant Professor – Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100

Selection Process:

| Edited by: Puja Menon
