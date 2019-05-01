English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DU 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know
According to media reports, the Delhi University 2019 admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses are anticipated to begin from the last week of April.
(Image: News18.com)
DU 2019 Admission Dates | The exam and admission schedule of the Delhi University for the current academic batch 2019, is yet to be released, but till this materializes, the expected release of DU admission date has been postponed twice.
New Academic Session, New Scenario
This year, the union government has introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme for educational institutes. Giving green signal for 10% EWS quota implementation, the scheme has cheered up the admission scenario by increasing total number of seats upto 25% for several 3-year undergraduate courses.
The renowned Delhi University, which is also a Central University, has decided to offer admissions on the increased number of seats in two phases- 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.
Going by the media reports, nearly 16,375 new seats for combining UG and PG are created under EWS 10% quota. The existing number of seats without EWS quota is 56,000 for UG courses and 9500 for PG courses.
Past Year, Old Admission Record
In 2018, the online registration for admission began on May 15.
Under the Delhi University, there are 79 colleges. Naming some famous are-Maulana Azad Medical College, Miranda House, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University College of Medical Science, St. Stephens College, Ramjas College.
