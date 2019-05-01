Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DU 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know

According to media reports, the Delhi University 2019 admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses are anticipated to begin from the last week of April.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DU 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
DU 2019 Admission Dates | The exam and admission schedule of the Delhi University for the current academic batch 2019, is yet to be released, but till this materializes, the expected release of DU admission date has been postponed twice.

According to media reports, the Delhi University 2019 admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses are anticipated to begin from the last week of April.

New Academic Session, New Scenario

This year, the union government has introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme for educational institutes. Giving green signal for 10% EWS quota implementation, the scheme has cheered up the admission scenario by increasing total number of seats upto 25% for several 3-year undergraduate courses.

The renowned Delhi University, which is also a Central University, has decided to offer admissions on the increased number of seats in two phases- 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.

Going by the media reports, nearly 16,375 new seats for combining UG and PG are created under EWS 10% quota. The existing number of seats without EWS quota is 56,000 for UG courses and 9500 for PG courses.

Past Year, Old Admission Record

In 2018, the online registration for admission began on May 15.

Under the Delhi University, there are 79 colleges. Naming some famous are-Maulana Azad Medical College, Miranda House, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University College of Medical Science, St. Stephens College, Ramjas College.

DU 2019 Admission Dates, DU Admission Dates2019, Expected DU Admission Dates, Delhi University, DU, Delhi University colleges, Delhi University seats, Delhi University courses
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram