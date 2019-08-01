DU 6th Cut-off List 2019: Delhi University Releases Sixth Cut-Off List at du.ac.in
Delhi University will release DU seventh cut-off list 2019 on August 6 if seats are still available. The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has also released fourth cut-off list on Wednesday.
File photo of Delhi University.
The Delhi University has released DU 6th cut-off list 2019, DU Cut-Off List 2019 on Wednesday. The Delhi University has announced the DU Cut-Off List 2019, DU Admission Cut-Off List 2019 on its official website du.ac.in. The DU Cut-Off List 2019 was released only for reserved category students.
A varsity official told PTI, the DU sixth cut-off list 2019 has been released to fill vacant seats under reserved categories. Further, the official said that the Delhi University Cut-Off List 2019 released by colleges on their websites for general category won't be considered valid.
Delhi University will release DU seventh cut-off list 2019 on August 6 if seats are still available. The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has also released fourth cut-off list on Wednesday.
Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off List 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on DU Admission 2019 Cut-Off list
Step 3: Delhi University Cut-Off List 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: If you are eligible then fill in the admission forms
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale Today: Price, Specs and More
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's PDA Pics from Miami Confirm They are Dating
- Parineeti Chopra Says Heartbreak Helped Her in Being a More Mature Person
- How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now
- 43 Off 12 balls – Mohammad Nabi’s Blitz Destroys Surrey at Oval