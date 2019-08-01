DU 6th Cut-off List 2019: Delhi University Releases Sixth Cut-Off List at du.ac.in

The Delhi University has released DU 6th cut-off list 2019, DU Cut-Off List 2019 on Wednesday. The Delhi University has announced the DU Cut-Off List 2019, DU Admission Cut-Off List 2019 on its official website du.ac.in. The DU Cut-Off List 2019 was released only for reserved category students.

A varsity official told PTI, the DU sixth cut-off list 2019 has been released to fill vacant seats under reserved categories. Further, the official said that the Delhi University Cut-Off List 2019 released by colleges on their websites for general category won't be considered valid.

Delhi University will release DU seventh cut-off list 2019 on August 6 if seats are still available. The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has also released fourth cut-off list on Wednesday.

Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off List 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on DU Admission 2019 Cut-Off list

Step 3: Delhi University Cut-Off List 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: If you are eligible then fill in the admission forms