DU Admission 2018: 6th Cut-off List Out at du.ac.in, Reporting from July 18-20

DU Admissions 2018 6th Cut-off List for Under Graduate Courses has been announced today i.e.18th July 2018 by the University of Delhi on its official website - du.ac.in As per the official notification, the list has been presented by different colleges of the University. The admission process is scheduled to be conducted from 18th to 20th July 2018.Candidates can check the official notification regarding the admissions to Undergraduate courses at below mentioned url:Candidates who meet the requirements for admissions need to complete the admission formalities in the respective colleges for document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee till Friday, 20th July 2018.Candidates must visit the official website to check the 6th cut off list displayed by different colleges of the University at the below mentioned urls for Science as well as Arts & Commerce streams:Arts & Commerce Cut off:Science Cut off:The University of Delhi has already completed 5 rounds of cut-off lists for UG admissions for the academic year 2018-19, however to fill the vacant seats in many courses and colleges, one more round of admission is being held.