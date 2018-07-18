English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DU Admission 2018: 6th Cut-off List Out at du.ac.in, Reporting from July 18-20
As per the official notification, the list has been presented by different colleges of the University. The admission process is scheduled to be conducted from 18th to 20th July 2018.
Representative image: PTI
DU Admissions 2018 6th Cut-off List for Under Graduate Courses has been announced today i.e.18th July 2018 by the University of Delhi on its official website - du.ac.in.
The University of Delhi has already completed 5 rounds of cut-off lists for UG admissions for the academic year 2018-19, however to fill the vacant seats in many courses and colleges, one more round of admission is being held.
