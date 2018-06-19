GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DU Admission 2018 First Cutoff List: Lady Shri Ram College's BA Economics (Honours) Course Sees an Increase

The cutoff has increased for BA Economics (Honours) from last year but is the same for B.Com (Honours). For admission to BA Economics (Honours), a general category student would need 98.50% marks, up from the 98.25% required last year. The cutoff for B.Con (Honours) is 97.75% marks, the same as last year.

Updated:June 19, 2018, 9:29 AM IST
DU Admission 2018 First Cutoff List: Lady Shri Ram College's BA Economics (Honours) Course Sees an Increase
A view of the SRCC building.
New Delhi: University of Delhi’s premier Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cutoff list for admission to undergraduate courses.

The cutoff has increased for BA Economics (Honours) from last year but is the same for B.Com (Honours). For admission to BA Economics (Honours), a general category student would need 98.50% marks, up from the 98.25% required last year. The cutoff for B.Con (Honours) is 97.75% marks, the same as last year.

Students belonging to OBC category would need 95.50% marks for admission to B.Com. (H) and 96.75% marks for admission to BA Economics (H).

For SC category students, the cut off is 92.75% marks and 94.25% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively. For ST category candidates, the cut off is 87.50% and 92.50% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively.

More colleges are expected to release their cutoff list tonight. With over three lakh students applying for approximately 56,000 seats at Delhi University, the competition may get even more stiffer this year, according to sources.

The university has declared that, this time around, there will be only five cutoff lists. There will be a centralised counselling list after the fifth one is declared, where the university will try to fill the vacant seats.

