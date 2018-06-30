English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DU Admission 2018: Third Cut-off List Released on du.ac.in
Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity.
Image for representational purposes.
New Delhi: The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list with many prominent colleges not releasing any cut-offs for some courses.
Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity. Shri Ram College of Commerce has not issued cut-offs for its courses in the general category.
A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-off lists. Some of these colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College, Daulat Ram, etc.
The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists. The first cut-off list was announced on June 19.
Also Watch
Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity. Shri Ram College of Commerce has not issued cut-offs for its courses in the general category.
A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-off lists. Some of these colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College, Daulat Ram, etc.
The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists. The first cut-off list was announced on June 19.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line