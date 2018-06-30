GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DU Admission 2018: Third Cut-off List Released on du.ac.in

Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2018, 7:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list with many prominent colleges not releasing any cut-offs for some courses.

Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity. Shri Ram College of Commerce has not issued cut-offs for its courses in the general category.

A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-off lists. Some of these colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College, Daulat Ram, etc.

The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists. The first cut-off list was announced on June 19.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
