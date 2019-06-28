DU Admission 2019 | Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 2019 Cutoff List Released at .du.ac.in

DU Admission 2019 | The Delhi University has released the first DU Cutoff List 2019 on June 27. The DU Cutoff List 2019 for its affiliated Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) was uploaded on the University’s official website du.ac.in and at the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce’s website dcac.du.ac.in. The Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) has released the cutoff for eight Bachelors of Arts (BA) courses in Economics, English, Journalism, History, Political Science; B.Com programmes , B.Com (Hons),BA programme.

The Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) 2019 Cutoff List can be accessed here

The course-wise DCAC 2019 Cutoff List or DU First Cutoff List 2019 can be checked below-

BA(Hons) Economics

BA (Hons) English

BA (Hons) Journalism

BA (Hons) History

BA (Hons) Political Science

B. Com (Programme)

B. Com (Hons)

BA (Programme)

According to official circular, the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) for the current academic session, has recorded the highest cutoff of 98.5% for journalism course in general category. Whereas, for OBC, SC, ST, PwD the recorded cutoff for the same course is 96.5%, 96%,95%, 93%, respectively.

For, B.Com (Hons), the second highest cutoff of 97.25% was seen followed by B A(Hons) Economics with 96.75% in general category.

DU Cutoff List 2019: Steps to download DCAC 2019 Cutoff List

Step 1- Visit the official website of Delhi University: du.ac.in or Delhi College of Arts and Commerce dcac.du.ac.in or Click the direct URL given above

Step 2- On DCAC’s homepage, as upper scroll, there is ‘DCAC 2019 Cutoff List’ link

Step 3- Click on it and check the master DCAC 2019 Cutoff List or course wise DU Cutoff List 2019