DU Admission 2019: Delhi University 8th Cutoff List Out at du.ac.in; Hindu College Pegs 97.62 for Economics
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
The Delhi University has released DU Cutoff List 2019, DU Eight Cutoff List 2019 on Monday for courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, B.Com for general category at premier colleges. The DU Cutoff List 2019, Delhi University Eight Cutoff List 2019 was published by the Delhi University on its official website http://du.ac.in/adm2019/.
Colleges affiliated under the Delhi University have released the cutoff on their respective websites as well. Hindu College, which is affiliated to Delhi University, has released its cutoff for BA (Honours) Economics. As per the latest Hindu College Cut off 2019, students with 97.62 percent can apply. Meanwhile, Dulat Ram College has asked for 95.75 per cent to enroll for the course. Further, Hindu College has released the cutoff for vacant seats in B.Com (Honours) as well. Students who have scored 97.37 per cent can apply for same.
Students who haven't taken admission must go through the DU Eight Cutoff List 2019 released by the Delhi University. The eighth cut-off list will be displayed in colleges on Tuesday. The DU first cut-off list 2019 for admissions to various undergraduate courses was released on June 27.
As per the official notification issued by the Delhi University, "The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Eighth Admission Cutoff list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website."
For a detailed DU cut-off list 2019 for all courses and all categories, go to
DU Eight Cutoff List 2019 for Science Stream
http://du.ac.in/adm2019/pdf/Cutoff/Eighth/26082019-8th%20Cut-Off%20-%20Science.pdf
DU Eight Cutoff List 2019 for Arts and Commerce Stream
http://du.ac.in/adm2019/pdf/Cutoff/Eighth/26082019-8th%20Cut-Off%20-%20Arts%20&%20Commerce.pdf
DU Eight Cutoff List 2019 for BA Programme Stream
http://du.ac.in/adm2019/pdf/Cutoff/Eighth/26082019-8th%20Cut-Off%20-%20BA(Prog.).pdf
