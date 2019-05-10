Take the pledge to vote

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University Likely to Begin Registration from May 20, First Cut off List Expected on This Date

The Delhi University is likely to begin the registration process for DU Admission 2019 from May 20 and will be open till May 31.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
DU Admission 2019: Delhi University Likely to Begin Registration from May 20, First Cut off List Expected on This Date
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU Admission 2019 | The schedule for the Delhi University or DU admission 2019 is yet to be officially announced by the University authorities. In the meanwhile, thick speculations have grown on a tentative date of registration for Delhi University admission. The recent one that added to the growing speculations is that the DU 2019 Admissions to begin from May 20 onwards.

According to a report, “Delhi University is likely to begin its admission registration on May 20 and the process will go on till May 31, as per the tentative admission schedule approved by the Standing Committee of Academic Council.”

The first cut-off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14 and few more changes are to be introduced in this academic year 2019-2021. The University of Delhi is planning to give 1% relaxation to the students passing from government and rural schools. Further, the Delhi University admission through sports quota is also being worked on. The Delhi University’s committee is clearly defining and redefining the acceptable norms for sports quota which includes Olympics, Commonwealth Games or Asian Games. Other sport like men’s softball is excluded.

Delhi University aspirants should be aware that as of now the medium of entrance examination and ward quota for teaching as well as non-teaching is not decided.

This year, Delhi University 2019 admission will offer UG courses for 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for PG courses under non-EWS quota.
