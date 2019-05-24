English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DU Admission 2019: Delhi University May Open Registration Process for UG Courses Today; Details
The article has all the basis details regarding DU admission process 2019 for helping the fresh pass outs to not miss deadline and to know how to apply online.
Image for representational purpose only.
DU Admission 2019 | As the fourth week of May is approaching, the Delhi University aspirants have to get a grip of all the know-to-how about its application and admission process. According to reports, the Delhi University or DU’s admission process is going to start from May 20, 2019 onwards. The Delhi University application form 2019, DU application form 2019, Delhi University registration process 2019 is likely to continue till May 31.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
