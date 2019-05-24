DU Admission 2019: Delhi University May Open Registration Process for UG Courses Today; Details

As the fourth week of May is approaching, the Delhi University aspirants have to get a grip of all the know-to-how about its application and admission process. According to reports, the Delhi University or DU’s admission process is going to start from May 20, 2019 onwards. The Delhi University application form 2019, DU application form 2019, Delhi University registration process 2019 is likely to continue till May 31.The article has all the basis details regarding DU admission process 2019 for helping the fresh pass outs to not miss deadline and to know how to apply online.Delhi University Admission Process 2019: All You Need To Know about DU’s registration, courses.For the current academic session, the entrance exam for DU courses will be conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency NTA. Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps for applying or registering online for DU 2019 admission process.DU Application Form 2019: Steps to register, fill-in application formDU’s Registration Process 2019Step 1: Initiate the registration by visiting the Delhi University’s official websiteStep 2: Click on the ‘New Applicant Signup’ tabStep 3: Here, you have to create the new user account, do as directed, thenStep 4: Click on the ‘New Registration’ linkStep 5: Enter all the necessary detailsStep 6: Click on the ‘Register’ option as final step of DU registrationStep 7: Check your email for registration confirmationDU’s Application Form 2019Step 1: On the Delhi University’s homepage, after registering, click the tab ‘DU Application Form 2019’Step 2: Enter the personal and academic detailsStep 3: Select your course and its admission procedure. Check if it is ‘merit or entrance-based’ process of admissionStep 4: Select the sports or ECA quota as applicableStep 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signatureStep 6: Pay the application feeStep 6: Download a soft copy and take a print out of the filled-in DU Application Form 2019The first cut-off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14. For the current year, the Delhi University, will offer admission on 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for undergraduate and postgraduate course respectively.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)