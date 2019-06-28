DU Admission 2019: DU Releases Arts, Commerce Cut off Lists at du.ac.in. 99% for Political Science at Hindu College

DU Arts-Commerce Cutoff List 2019 Released | The Delhi University has released the DU Cutoff List 2019 for Bachelors of Arts and Bachelors of Commerce courses on June 27. The DU Arts Cutoff List 2019, DU Commerce Cutoff List 2019 was uploaded on the University of Delhi’s official website in a pdf format.

The admission for this academic session in all Delhi University’s affiliated colleges will be granted as per the DU BCom Cut off List 2019, DU BA Cutoff List 2019. The Delhi University 2019 Cutoff list for BA, B.Com courses can also be accessed by clicking here.

As the DU BA 2019 Cutoff List, DU BCom 2019 Cutoff List, DU First Cutoff List 2019 were released, we have prepared a list of top five cutoff percentages (for general category).

The Hindu College has perched on the highest cutoff percentage slot with 99% for BA (Hons) Political Science, while second in the race is Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with 98.50 cutoff percentage for BA (Hons) Journalism course. The Hans Raj College has recorded third highest DU cutoff with 98.50% for BA (Hons) Economics.

The fourth and fifth spots on DU Cut off List 2019 were taken by the Hans Raj College and the Hindu College. The pegged cutoff percentage for Hans Raj College for B.Com is 98.25% and BA (Hons) History is 98%.

The cutoffs of DU affiliated colleges are the percentage benchmarks for granting admissions into BA and B.Com courses. All candidates fulfilling the DU 2019 cutoff percentage will be eligible for participating in subsequent DU Admission 2019 process. The document verification for admission in DU’s constituent colleges will start from June 28 to July 1.