DU Admission 2019: DU Releases Arts, Commerce Cut off Lists at du.ac.in. 99% for Political Science at Hindu College
The DU Arts Cutoff List 2019, DU Commerce Cutoff List 2019 was uploaded on the University of Delhi’s official website.
File photo of Delhi University.
DU Arts-Commerce Cutoff List 2019 Released | The Delhi University has released the DU Cutoff List 2019 for Bachelors of Arts and Bachelors of Commerce courses on June 27. The DU Arts Cutoff List 2019, DU Commerce Cutoff List 2019 was uploaded on the University of Delhi’s official website in a pdf format.
The admission for this academic session in all Delhi University’s affiliated colleges will be granted as per the DU BCom Cut off List 2019, DU BA Cutoff List 2019. The Delhi University 2019 Cutoff list for BA, B.Com courses can also be accessed by clicking here.
As the DU BA 2019 Cutoff List, DU BCom 2019 Cutoff List, DU First Cutoff List 2019 were released, we have prepared a list of top five cutoff percentages (for general category).
The Hindu College has perched on the highest cutoff percentage slot with 99% for BA (Hons) Political Science, while second in the race is Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with 98.50 cutoff percentage for BA (Hons) Journalism course. The Hans Raj College has recorded third highest DU cutoff with 98.50% for BA (Hons) Economics.
The fourth and fifth spots on DU Cut off List 2019 were taken by the Hans Raj College and the Hindu College. The pegged cutoff percentage for Hans Raj College for B.Com is 98.25% and BA (Hons) History is 98%.
The cutoffs of DU affiliated colleges are the percentage benchmarks for granting admissions into BA and B.Com courses. All candidates fulfilling the DU 2019 cutoff percentage will be eligible for participating in subsequent DU Admission 2019 process. The document verification for admission in DU’s constituent colleges will start from June 28 to July 1.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Take a Trip to the Mountains, See Here
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s