DU Admission 2019: DU Releases Science Cutoff List at du.ac.in, Hindu College Pegs Highest Score of 98.33% in Physics

DU 2019 Science Cutoff List Released | The first cutoff list of Delhi University for Science courses was released on June 27. The PDF file of DU Cutoff List 2019 for science courses was published by the University of Delhi on its website du.ac.in.

Students can read the comprehensive DU Admission 2019 first Cutoff list here.

The Hindu College has seen the highest cutoff of 98.33% in general category for B.Sc (Hons) Physics. It was followed by Dayal Singh College with 98% for Computer Science. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has asked for 98% for Computer Science.

The Delhi University has declared the DU 2019 Cutoff List for Bachelors of Science (B.Sc) courses in - Statistics, Anthropology, Bio-Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Biomedical Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Food Technology, Geology, Home Science, Instrumentation, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Polymer Science, Zoology, Home Science, Applied Life Science, Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry, ) Life Science, Applied Physical Sciences, Physical Science (Chemistry, Physical Science, Electronics, Computer Science), Mathematical Sciences.

The University of Delhi will release the DU Admission 2019 second cutoff list on July 4. The Delhi University’s third, fourth, and fifth cutoff lists will be declared on July 9, 15, 20, respectively.