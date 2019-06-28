Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DU Admission 2019: DU Releases Science Cutoff List at du.ac.in, Hindu College Pegs Highest Score of 98.33% in Physics

The Delhi University will release the DU Admission 2019 second cutoff list on July 4. The DU’s third, fourth, and fifth cutoff lists will be declared on July 9, 15, 20, respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DU Admission 2019: DU Releases Science Cutoff List at du.ac.in, Hindu College Pegs Highest Score of 98.33% in Physics
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
Loading...

DU 2019 Science Cutoff List Released | The first cutoff list of Delhi University for Science courses was released on June 27. The PDF file of DU Cutoff List 2019 for science courses was published by the University of Delhi on its website du.ac.in.

Students can read the comprehensive DU Admission 2019 first Cutoff list here.

The Hindu College has seen the highest cutoff of 98.33% in general category for B.Sc (Hons) Physics. It was followed by Dayal Singh College with 98% for Computer Science. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has asked for 98% for Computer Science.

The Delhi University has declared the DU 2019 Cutoff List for Bachelors of Science (B.Sc) courses in - Statistics, Anthropology, Bio-Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Biomedical Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Food Technology, Geology, Home Science, Instrumentation, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Polymer Science, Zoology, Home Science, Applied Life Science, Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry, ) Life Science, Applied Physical Sciences, Physical Science (Chemistry, Physical Science, Electronics, Computer Science), Mathematical Sciences.

The University of Delhi will release the DU Admission 2019 second cutoff list on July 4. The Delhi University’s third, fourth, and fifth cutoff lists will be declared on July 9, 15, 20, respectively.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram