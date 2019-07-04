Take the pledge to vote

DU Admission 2019: DU Second Cutoff List Released at du.ac.in, 98.75% for Economics at Hindu College

According to the Hindu College’s second cutoff List 2019, for general category, the college has asked for 98.25% for BA (Hons) Economics , 97.75% for B.Com (Hons and 97% for B.Sc (Hons) Zoology.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
The Hindu College, which is affiliated to the Delhi University, has published the second DU 2019 cutoff List on July 4 for allotting admission to undergraduate courses. Hindu College has published the PDF version of DU 2019 cutoff list for the current academic year at its official website hinducollege.ac.in mentioning the minimum required cutoff percentage for its several courses.

The Hindu College 2019 cutoff list and DU second cutoff list 2019 can be accessed here hinducollege.ac.in. The second cutoff list 2019, containing the cutoffs for various courses provided by Hindu College can also be availed from the University of Delhi’s official website du.ac.in.

According to the Hindu College’s second cutoff List 2019, for general category, the college has asked for 98.25% for BA (Hons) Economics , 97.75% for B.Com (Hons and 97% for B.Sc (Hons) Zoology.

Further, Hindu College’s second cutoff List has asked for 96% for B.Sc (Prog) Physical Science with Electronics (unreserved category) and 75% for BA (Hons) Sanskrit (EWS category).

Except for Kashmiri Migrants applicants, admissions are closed at Hindu College for B.A Programme (History + Political Science). Hindu College, which had announced the highest cut-off in the first list at 99 per cent for Political Science (Honours), closed admissions for Honours courses for English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Sociology for the unreserved category.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
